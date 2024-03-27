UH baseball narrowly takes down Lamar at home

The UH baseball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals 6-4 on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

After the Cardinals put a run on the board at the top of the 1st, senior infielder Harold Coll singled up the middle to send junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez home. Later in the inning the Cougars took a 2-1 lead thanks to a flyout to the infield by senior outfielder Tre Jones that drove senior utility player Justin Murray to home plate.

Lamar would go on a run at the beginning of the fourth, bringing three runners across home plate to take a 4-2 lead. At the bottom of the inning the Cougars capitalized on the Cardinals’ mistakes and answered with three more runs of their own putting them up one.

In the bottom of the seventh inning junior outfielder Cameron Nickens drove Tre Jones home with a single through the left side, which would be the Cougars’ final point.

Houston hopes to maintain its momentum going into a three-game series that it will play in Fort Worth, Texas from Thursday through Saturday against TCU.

