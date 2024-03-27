UH golf goes for 14th at Valspar Collegiate Invitational

The Houston Cougars men’s golf program placed 14th at 20-over Tuesday afternoon at the Floridian National Golf Club for the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Palm City, Florida.

The team was led by senior Santiago De La Fuente who tied for 13th at 2-under (211) and not far behind was junior Laurenz Schiergen who tied for 15th at 1-under as an Individual.

Teeing off on Monday morning, Schiergen swung the least amount of strokes for Houston at 3-under earning five birdies. De La Fuente finished his opening round at 2-over with three birdies. Both freshman Chi Chun Chen and junior Wolfgang Glawe ended their starting round at 4-over with Chen swinging six birdies. As for the remaining Cougars, senior Austyn Reily, junior Jacob Borow and freshman Grant Dogget ended their opening round at 5-over.

Rolling into Monday afternoon, Da La Fuente improved by two strokes ending his day at even-par with four birdies. Glawe finished at 1-over with four birdies of his own. Both Schiergen and Borow ended their Monday at 2-over.

Ending things off on Tuesday morning, De La Fuente continued to improve yet again by ending his day at an impressive 4-under with a single eagle on No. 13 and four birdies. Not far behind, Doggett had improved from the previous round finishing his Tuesday at 2-under with four birdies of his own. Glawe, Borow and Schiergen had ended their rounds at even-par with all three earning four birdies to their name. Reily finished his round at 2-over while Chen ended his round at 3-over.

UH will compete in its final regular season event on April 12-13 at the Thunderbird Invitational.

