UH softball cruises to victory against PVAMU after four-run first inning

UH softball competed against the Prairie View Panthers Tuesday night in Cougar Softball Stadium. Houston defeated the Panthers 7-2 after a four-run first.

Graduate utility Taylor Edwards picked up the win after giving up three hits in her 5.2 innings of relief on the mound.

Before the Cougars stepped up to the plate, the Panthers took their only lead early after a pair of Houston errors.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of graduate utility player Bree Cantu allowed junior infielder Lair Beautae to score the Cougar’s first run of the night.

Freshman outfielder Mikalah Nitta hit a double and advanced to third on the throw. Junior catcher and utility Turiya Coleman and graduate catcher and outfielder Kennedy Thomas scored.

The Panther’s pitching staff began to crumble further. The Cougars took advantage and scored their final run on a wild pitch that followed a walk.

During the Cougar’s next time to bat, a homer from Cantu made the score 5-1.

In the fourth, Coleman hit into a ground out that sent Beautae past the plate furthering the Coog’s lead.

A Thomas single drove graduate infielder Jazmyn Rollin home to close out the scoring for the night.

The non-conference win puts UH at 20-12 on the season and comes after a Kansas sweep. Houston will now head to Provo, Utah to face their name twin in the likes of the BYU Cougars Thursday through Saturday.

