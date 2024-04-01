Cougars climb national, world rankings at Texas Relays

The UH Track and Field squad found plenty of success on both the men’s and women’s side this weekend in Austin as seniors Davonte Burnett and Shaun Maswanganyi along with freshman Cayden Broadnax and junior Trey East III captured the world’s fast time this year in the 4×200-meter relay.

The four blew past the competition with a blistering time of 1:21.55.

The notable four athletes that competed for the women were senior Iman Babineaux, graduate students Sydni Townsend and Kelly-Ann Beckford and freshman Michaela Mouton who collectively broke the UH record in the 4×400-meter set in 1993 with a time of 3:28:01. The time is also second in the nation.

In addition to the relays, Maswanganyi won first place in the 100-meter final with a time of 10.09, tied with two other collegiate athletes this year. He became the first UH athlete to win the event at the Texas Relays since Leroy Burell did so in 1986.

Townsend placed second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 56.36 seconds. Meanwhile, Beckford broke the school record in the 800-meter race by a full second with a second-place time of 2:02.88.

The Cougars’ next event will be on April 6 where they will compete in the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational in Houston.

