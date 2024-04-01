Houston baseball outscored 26-7 in series with TCU

The Houston Cougars baseball team dropped its second straight three-game series at Lupton Stadium over the weekend in a match-up against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Game One

Houston suffered a devastating 14-1 loss on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs heated up in the fourth frame to take a 4-0 lead and never let up offensively putting an additional six on the board in the seventh inning.

Houston allowed a season-high 21 hits and couldn’t find an answer for the high-powered offense.

A solo shot off the bat of redshirt senior Jonathan French gave the Coogs their only run in the game.

Game Two

The Cougars couldn’t find a rhythm until its fate for the night was all but sealed in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Frogs.

TCU scored two runs in the third inning to take the 2-0 lead and never let up.

Senior infielder Jake Rainess and catcher Anthony Tulimero put together some runs for the Cougars in the ninth with a solo homer and an RBI single, but it was too little, too late.

Game Three

The series finale seemed like a turning point for the Cougars. However, TCU swept the Coogs after their 6-4 Saturday loss.

UH drummed up some offense. French doubled and just two batters later senior infielder Jacob Schoenvogel singled to claim the 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, the Cougar’s first of the series.

Junior pitcher Jaxon Jelkin added seven strikeouts in his career-best 6.1-inning appearance.

All was well until late-game errors gave away four runs to TCU allowing them to reclaim the lead 6-4 to end the night.

Houston drops to 15-12 on the season and 4-8 in conference play.

Next up the Cougars head home to take on Rice for the final game of the Silver Gloves Series on April 2.

