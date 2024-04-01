UH softball takes one in three-game series at BYU

The Houston Cougars faced the BYU Cougars in a three-game series at Gail Miller Field, finishing 1-2. Due to weather conditions, the final two games were played on Friday in a doubleheader.

Game 1

BYU got out of the gate quickly on Thursday, scoring seven runs in the first inning on an RBI double, a fielder’s choice RBI, an RBI single, a 3-run HR and a run of an error by Houston.

BYU would eventually hang on to win 3-11 in only five innings.

Sophomore pitcher Paris Lehman was awarded the loss, bringing her record to 5-5. She pitched only one inning, throwing 25 balls allowing three hits, giving up six runs, including five that were earned and having just one strikeout.

Graduate student Jazmyn Rollin went 2-3, with a home run and two RBIs and junior Brooke Lorenzo went 1-2 with an RBI.

Game 2

After being tied 1-1 after the first two innings, Houston went on a rampage in the third and fourth innings scoring eight unanswered runs to take a 9-1 lead.

BYU would try to make a comeback after scoring five runs in the fifth inning but Houston would hold on to win the game 9-6.

Graduate student pitcher Shelby Smith was awarded the win, improving her record to 10-5. Freshman Mikalah Nitta went 3-4 with one run and three RBIs and Smith went 2-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Game 3

The second game of the doubleheader was a complete run fest.

With Houston leading 9-4 after the first two innings, BYU didn’t back down and scored eight unanswered runs between the third and fourth innings to lead 12-9.

Houston thought it sealed the deal as it led 13-12 going into the bottom of the seventh but a BYU homer forced the game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the ninth with Houston leading 15-13, BYU would break Houston hearts as they hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game and the series 17-15.

Smith was given the loss bringing her record to 10-5. Freshman Bethany Aguliar went 4-6 with three RBIs, Mikalah Nitta had 3 RBIs and Jazmyn Rollin had a HR and three RBIs.

Houston’s record moves to 21-14 on the season as it returns home to play the Houston Christian Huskies on April 2.

[email protected]