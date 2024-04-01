UH tennis ends 13-match losing streak in weekend split

UH tennis ended its 13-match skid in a win over Prairie View A&M Thursday before falling to UCF the following Saturday.

Match 1

UH faced Prairie View A&M on Thursday and got back into the win column at the Barbra Wallace Winston facility with a dominant 7-0 victory.

The Cougars took all three doubles matches on the day with senior Laura Slisane and junior Maria Dzemeshkevich taking their match 6-2. The sophomore duo Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten won the last match of doubles 6-2.

Schouten started things off in singles play and grabbed the first win of the day for the Cougars winning 6-1. Sophomore Gabriela Cortes also picked up a 6-1 win to continue UH’s domination on the day. Slisane made her debut on the singles court taking three sets to get the win.

Match 2

UH fell to the UCF Golden Knights at the Barbra Wallace Winston facility on Saturday in a close 4-2 loss.

Doubles started off hot for the Cougars when Schouten and Kovalenko earned a match win to help them win 6-4. On a different court while this game was going Slisane and Cortes were having a great match themselves securing more double points for the Cougars.

To start things off in singles play, freshman Nina Skoric had a nice match that ultimately turned into a tiebreaker and fell short. In a tough match, senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno had a great start winning the first set, but Parreno lost in extras after being tied 4-4. Cortes had a fierce match putting the Cougars back ahead after stealing a match for the Cougars.

UH moved to 2-14 on the year and will close its home schedule with matches against No. 1 Oklahoma State and Kansas State on April 5 and 7.

