Houston softball emerges victorious in matchup against cross-town rival HCU

UH softball defeated cross-town rival Houston Christian Tuesday night at Cougar Softball Stadium by a score of 12-10.

A five-run fifth for Houston gave the Coogs a heavy 12-7 lead thanks in part to Husky errors in the bottom of the fifth inning, which allowed the Coogs to score three. Rollin then stepped up to the plate and hit a single to send junior infielder Lair Beautae home. Graduate Kennedy Thomas, graduate pitcher Shelby Smith and freshman infielder Bethany Aguilar all hit singles to send three Cougars across home plate.

However, the meeting was nothing short of a wild matchup. After HCU tallied the first run of the night, the Cougars answered with two runs of their own when junior Utility Turiya Coleman and

graduate infielder Jazmyn Rollin crossed home plate to put Houston up one.

Houston extended their lead to 5-2 after three innings when freshman outfielder Mikalah Nitta and Rollin knocked singles to drive three Cougars over home plate, breaking the 2-2 the Huskies established in the third.

The Huskies did not back down and reestablished their final lead in the fifth, but went on to score three more before the game ended.

UH improved to 22-14 on the season. Next up, the Cougars will compete in a weekend series on April 6-8 against Oklahoma State at Home.

[email protected]