UH baseball narrowly takes down Rice 4-3 at home

The Houston baseball team took on the Rice Owls in a close game at home on Tuesday winning 4-3.

After previously defeating the Owls in two games in March, Houston looked to close out the matchup with a 3-0 series lead.

In a game that consisted of sporadic scoring, UH scored a first run after senior catcher Anthony Tulimero hit a single to left center field that allowed freshman infielder Ace Reese to score and give the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Houston went scoreless in the second and third innings while Rice scored two runs in that span but the Cougars were able to get back on the board in the fourth inning.

Senior infielder/outfielder hybrid Tristan Moore hit a home run to right field, tying the score 2-2 at the end of the fourth inning.

That home run seemed to give the Cougars a boost, as Houston went on to score two additional runs in the fifth inning.

Senior infielder Harold Coll would hit a line drive double which resulted in Tulimero scoring at base that gave UH a 3-2 lead.

Red-shirt senior catcher Jonathan French hit a single to right field which gave Coll the opportunity to score and gave UH a 4-2 lead after five innings.

Rice was able to close the gap as they scored an additional run in the sixth inning but the Cougars were able to hold the Owls off for the remaining three innings, as Houston would go on to win 4-3.

The Cougars now have a 16-12 record and will play their next game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Friday.

