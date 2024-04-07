Cougars dominate in second-annual Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational

Houst0n track and field grabbed 26 podiums including 10 first-place finishes at the second-annual Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational Saturday.

Senior hurdler De’Vion Wilson earned first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.62 seconds in his first action of the outdoor season while freshman Logan Lyght placed third.

Freshman Michaela Mouton and senior Iman Babineaux went one-two in the women’s 400-meter race. Meanwhile, sophomore Paris Baker and junior Nakoah Witt each captured the top spot in women’s and men’s 400-meter hurdles, respectively. UH then swept the 4×400-meter relays with first place in both races.

In the field, a trio of seniors David Ajama in the triple jump, Christyan Sampy in the pole vault and Caleb Malbrough in the long jump picked up UH’s final three wins. Another trio, this time of freshmen Cordell Nwokeji, Laney Kucera and Genesis Griffin picked up podium finishes in the men’s shot put, women’s pole vault and women’s losing jump, respectively.

Senior Shaun Maswanganyi made his first home outdoor appearance in the 200-meter race with a second-place time of 20.55 seconds. Maswanganyi and freshman Cayden Broadnax, who placed second in the men’s 100-meter, helped the men’s 4×100-meter relay place second.

Next weekend, UH will travel to compete in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Arizona and the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida.

