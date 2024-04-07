Jamal Shead wins Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

UH senior point guard Jamal Shead won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Sunday, adding to a long list of accolades for the Cougars’ leader and becoming the first UH player to win the award since its creation in the 2017-18 season.

Shead enjoyed the best season of his career with averages of 12.9 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals while leading Houston to a Big 12 regular season championship and a 32-5 record in its first year in the conference. Shead won Big 12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors for his performance and was a unanimous choice for First-Team All-American honors.

Under Shead’s leadership, the Cougars earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and helped UH make the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive year.

[email protected]