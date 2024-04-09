Houston’s Big 12 losing streak reaches 11 in sweep at Texas Tech

Houston baseball got swept over the weekend by Texas Tech at Lubbock, falling to 16-15 on the year, having lost its last 11 conference games.

Game 1

In game one, UH lost in a high-scoring affair 12-9.

The Cougars tied the game at three in the second inning thanks to an RBI double from senior designated hitter Cary Arbolida, who scored catcher Jonathan French. Sophomore centerfielder Cameron Nickens later had an RBI triple that scored Arbolida. Nickens then scored on an error.

In the fourth inning, senior second baseman Harold Coll launched a three-run homer to give Houston a 7-3 lead.

Arbolida added on to his productive day with a home run in the fifth inning. Texas Tech responded with an offensive outburst to take a 9-8 lead.

Coll hit his second homer of the day in the sixth inning to tie it, but the Red Raiders scored the rest of the runs with three in the seventh inning to eventually win.

Game 2

Houston once again put up big numbers on offense in game two but came up on the losing end 15-12.

UH took the early 2-0 lead, but Texas Tech responded with 12 straight runs for a huge 12-2 lead through four innings. The Cougars responded with a four-run fifth inning which included a two-run shot by Arbolida and a solo homer from senior right fielder Jonathan French that made it 12-6.

Houston once again added four more runs in the next inning, which included an RBI single by senior catcher Anthony Tulimero, a fielder’s choice, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

The game was now close at 12-10. However, the Red Raiders offense woke up on a two RBI double by Bravo who also eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Game 3

In the series finale, pitching continued to be an issue as Houston lost 12-8.

The Cougars took the early 3-1 lead from homers via a two-run home run from Coll who continued his big series and a solo shot from senior center fielder Jacob Schoenvogel. The Texas Tech offense exploded with 11 unanswered runs through innings three and four to control the game.

Freshman left fielder Ace Reese went deep with a two-run home run in the fifth and French followed up with a two-run homer of his own, but it was too late.

Houston’s starting pitching did not go far at all in each of the three games, only going a couple of innings. Righty junior Cade Citelli was the only bright spot with 3.1 scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

UH drops to 16-15 overall and a 4-11 Big 12 record. Houston will look to bounce back on Tuesday in the Don Sanders Cup against Sam Houston.

