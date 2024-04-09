UH tennis falls in home finales to No. 1 OSU and No. 74 Kansas State

The Houston Cougars Tennis program lost to No. 1 Oklahoma State 4-0 on Friday before losing to No. 74 Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 in the team’s home finale two days later.

Match 1

In doubles play, sophomores Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten fell to Oklahoma State’s Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru 6-3. The Cowboys gained their point in when Oklahoma State’s Safiya Carrington and Kristina Novak defeated junior Elena Trencheva and senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno, 6-3.

In singles play, the Sooners continued their dominating presence in court 4 with Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto defeating Cortijo Parreno in straight sets. Schouten had put up a small fight before falling to Safiya Carrington, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, over in court two, senior Laura Slisane was the closest in winning a set but was defeated in straight sets as well.

Match 2

In doubles play against Kansas State, the Cougars earned their sole point of the game when Cortijo Parreno and Trencheva defeated Kansas State’s Jillian Harkin and Manami Ukita, 4-6. Slisane and junior Maria Dzemeshkevich defeated Maria Santos and Maralgoo Chogsomjav 4-6.

In singles play, Kansas State made a clean sweep in four courts, where Cortijo Parreno lost to Tereza Polakova 7-5, 7-5 while Dzemeshkevich and Cortes both fell in straight sets. On court five, Trencheva was able to win a set but again fell short to Manami Ukita, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

UH dropped to 2-16 on the season and will finish out the regular season with trips to Kansas and Iowa State next weekend.

