Battle of the Houstons: UH baseball comes up short against Sam Houston

UH baseball took on the Sam Houston Bearkats in the Don Sanders Cup at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

The Cougars were looking to get their groove back after losing in a series against Texas Tech. The Cougars failed to deliver and lost 8-5.

Houston kicked off the scoring in the first inning when senior catcher Anthony Tulimero hit a solo home run to make 1-0, but Sam Houston would strike back in the bottom of the first thanks to a stolen base at home plate and an RBI triple.

In the second inning, redshirt senior catcher Jonathan French grounded out to first base, which allowed freshman outfielder Ace Reese to come home and make it 2-2, but Sam Houston was not phased and a two-run blast gave them the advantage.

The scoring went quiet in the third inning, although the Cougars would get out of a tricky situation with Bearkats occupying second and third base.

The fourth inning was all Sam Houston as they would take a 7-2 lead thanks to a 2 RBI Double and an RBI Triple.

Houston didn’t back down. In the fifth inning, senior first baseman Justin Murray hit a solo home run to make it a 7-3 game, and in the sixth inning, senior outfielder Jacob Schoenvogel hit an RBI double, and sophomore infielder Coby DeJesus hit an RBI single for Houston’s final score on the night.

Senior pitcher Chris Stuart earned the loss that brought his record to 2-3. He pitched 1.1 innings, threw 31 balls, gave up four hits and three runs and struck out only one batter.

Schoenvogel went 3-4 with one run.

The Cougars look to climb to the top of the mountain when they take on the Texas Longhorns in a home weekend series.

