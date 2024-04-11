UH women’s golf earns fifth place in The Match Play

The UH Women’s Golf team finished The Match Play in fifth place Tuesday afternoon as 7-seed Houston defeated 6-seed Tulane and 5-seed Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Match Play began on Monday afternoon when Houston lost to 2-seed Tulsa 4-1-0 as sophomore Alexa Saldana gained the only point for the Cougars as she defeated Tulsa’s Allyn Stephens. Tulsa took control of the remainder of the round.

Sophomore Moa Svedenskiold fell to Lovisa Gunnar, junior Hyeonji Kang came up short to Grace Kilcrease, senior Nicole Abelar lost to Jenni Roller, and junior Brooke Morales fell to Sydney Seigel respectively.

The Cougars were rejuvenated the following morning in the Semifinals as Houston defeated Tulane 3-1-1. Despite Abelar’s draw and Morales just coming up short, UH won the remaining three matchups of the morning.

Saldana defeated Tulane’s Miriam Emmert by a stroke, while Svedenskiold and Kang grabbed points for UH. The Cougars learned from their mistakes from the first-round quarterfinals as they took their win in the semifinals and headed to face 5-seed Kansas State in the finals later that afternoon.

Although Kansas State had earned two points early on, the Cougars were able to finish the final round on top as Svedenskiold, Kang and Abelar all came up with wins.

