UH lands former OU point guard Milos Uzan in transfer portal

The Cougars have seemingly found their next starting point guard as former Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan committed to UH via social media Saturday night. Uzan’s addition comes days after First Team All-American point guard Jamal announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft.

Uzan played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Sooners, appearing in all 64 games and making 56 starts.

In 2023-24, the 6-foot-4 guard from Las Vegas, was the only OU player to start all 32 games, averaging nine points and 4.4 assists to go with 1.2 steals and 3.4 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game. Uzan shot 39.2% from the floor and 29.2% from three for the season, a sharp dip from freshman season splits of 47.0% and 40.7% repectively. Against Houston on March 2, Uzan logged six points and four assist in 35 minutes in a loss.

Uzan entered the starting lineup nine games into his freshman season and went on to score 7.6 points per game and 2.7 assists.

Uzan joins a UH squad that returns four starters, including seniors L.J. Cryer and J’Wan Roberts.

