Beckford sets school record, six Cougars set personal bests in Florida, Arizona meets

Houston track and field found plenty of success over the weekend in three different meets as six Cougars set personal bests. At the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida graduate runner Kelly-Ann Beckford broke the school record in the 800-meter race for the second time this season with a time of 2:00.70 in a third-place finish that landed her at No. 2 in the nation.

Also at the Tom Jones Invite, senior Shaun Maswanganyi took gold in the 100-meter race with a 10.12-second showing, his second win in as many appearances in the event.

Freshman Michaela Mouton recorded the second-best time in school history in the women’s 400-meter, running a time of 51.41 seconds. Iman Babineaux set a personal best in the same event with a time of 52.77.

In the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., senior Ayomide Ogunbunmi competed in his first career decathlon, reaching the podium and setting four personal bests in the process. Freshman distance runner Aaron Crittenden placed seventh out of 132 runners in the 1,500-meter race with a time of 3:49.94.

Finally, at the Leopard Distance Carnival in La Verne, California, ran the 5,000-meter race in under 15 minutes for the first time in his career en route to placing 32nd out of 113.

UH will split competition again next week at Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif. and the Alumni Muster in College Station, Texas.

