Houston tennis failed to earn conference regular season win with losses to No. 54 Kansas and Iowa State

UH tennis was defeated in road contests against No.54 Kansas and Iowa State. The team suffered a 4-0 loss in Friday’s matchup and a 5-2 loss to Iowa State on Sunday.

Match 1

To begin doubles play, senior Laura Slisane and junior Maria Dzemeshkevich lost 6-3 to Maria Titova and Gracie Mulville in doubles on court one.

Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jasmine Adams defeated sophomores Sophie Schouten and Gabriela Cortes, 6-4 to secure Kansas’s doubles point.

In singles play Kyoka Kubo defeated junior Elena Trencheva 6-1, 6-1, doubling the Jayhawks lead. Dzemeshkevich held off three set chances after trailing 5-0 in the second set after being shut out in the first but ultimately lost 6-0, 6-3 to Mulville. On court two, Kansas won the match after Slisane lost to Titova 6-2, 6-2.

On their separate courts, senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Schouten each took a 2-1 lead in the opening set before losing 7-5. Cortes defeated Maria Silvia Costache 6-4 in her opening set.

Match 2

In doubles play, The Cyclones forfeited their third doubles pair giving Houston an early lead.

On the first court, Ashlee Narker and Anna Kuearum defeated Cortes and Schouten, 6-2. Iowa State secured the doubles point when Valeska San Martin Ramirez and Juliette Nask defeated Slisane and Dzemeshkevichin a 6-3 contest.

In singles play, after junior Sonya Kovalenko won in a forfeit on court six to equalize the match, Iowa State took the lead on court one as Kuearum defeated Dzemeshkevich, 6-1, 6-2. Slisane lost against Narker, 6-3, 6-1, on court two, bringing the Cyclones one victory away from winning the match. Schouten lost the first set 6-2, then rallied to win the second, 6-1, before losing the last set, 6-2.

Houston wouldn’t back down as Cortes recovered to win the final two sets against San Martin, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, as Houston secured its second point. Gala Arangis’s 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Trencheva gave Iowa State the last point of the afternoon.

The team sits at 2-18 on the season. Next, UH will participate in the Big 12 Tennis Championship where they will take on No.3 seed in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

