UH softball breaks six game losing streak with dominant win over Lamar

The Houston Cougars softball team got back in the win column after defeating Lamar University 15-7, breaking their six-game losing streak.

The game marked the first time Houston came back from a five-or-more run deficit since 2022. Eight different Cougars recorded an RBI, while nine scored runs.

In the first, Houston got two runs on the board after graduate infielder Jazmyn Rollin hit a double, allowing graduate catcher Kennedy Thomas and junior infielder Lair Beautae to score.

Rollin added to the box score after junior catcher Turiya Coleman hit a single, and junior infielder Brook Lorenzo grounded out to first base, leading Coleman to score.

Houston’s momentum translated into the second inning when Rollin and Beautae scored again after Coleman hit a double to left center field.

Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith followed those two scores with a home run to center-left field, where she and Coleman scored, giving UH an 8-6 lead after two innings.

In the fourth inning, Houston opened up the game even more, totaling six runs.

In the fifth and final inning, UH would score an additional run after Smith hit a single to right field, paving the way for freshman outfielder Jordee Wilkins.

Houston improves to 23-20 on the season. The Cougars will look to get their second win in a row Friday where they’ll travel to take on the No.2 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 6 p.m.

[email protected]