UH baseball combines for 35 runs in shutouts over HCU, Southern

Cougar baseball put up a total of 35 runs against both Houston Christian and Southern University while holding both teams scoreless in their contests.

Game 1

The UH baseball team took full control on Tuesday night against Houston Christian holding the Huskies to zero runs and finishing triumphantly with a score of 10-0.

Senior infielder Harold Coll hit to left center to start the game for the Cougars, setting up sophomore infielder Coby DeJesus to reach home plate and put UH on the board.

Houston would use the initial run as momentum as they would score three consecutive runs after an HCU throwing error sending senior outfielder Cary Arbolida home. Junior outfielder Cameron Nickens singled up the middle sending freshman catcher Conner Bennett to home plate. Nickens would score the last point of the inning for the Cougars after a bunt from senior utility Justin Murray.

The Cougars wouldn’t stop there as Arbidola, freshman infielder Ace Reese and Coll would all get a taste of home plate after a double from senior catcher Jonathan French. French wasn’t done impacting the game, as he would come home after a wild pitch from the Huskies. The last two Cougar runs would come fromfreshman infielder Anthony Avalos and Dejesus, off of a walk and a wild pitch.

Game 2

UH hit a school-record 10 doubles in its 25-0 win over Southern Wednesday night.

The Cougars got out to a quick start, scoring three runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI from senior catcher Anthony Tulimero that drove Murray home. Coll would cross home plate as Reese went up to the plate and doubled to left center, taking advantage of a Southern error in the outfield. After that, Reese was sent home by Arbolida’s ball down the right-field line.

Houston would not let up in the second, as senior outfielder Tre Jones scored after DeJesus sent a ball through the right side. Dejesus was sent home with a double by Tulimero. Coll was the next player to bat, and he gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead with a home run.

In the third, the Cougars would tally up three more runs off of singles from both DeJesus and Tulimero and a double from Murray sending DeJesus home.

The Cougars scored five runs after sophomore infielder Thomas Lyssy’s walk and a grand slam from Bennett sending Lyssey, Avalos and Nickens home putting them up 15-0 at the end of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Arbidola continued to be extremely hot, hitting a home run to left field to start the Cougars off. Senior utility Alex Lopez was sent across home plate by Avalos off an RBI on a ground out. Bennett took the plate once more and drove Nickens across the plate with a single.

In the sixth inning, the Cougars would send seven runners home after an error and junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez’s single. Both Jones and Benett hit doubles, sending Arbidola and Jones home.

Next up, the Cougars will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bearcats on Friday.

