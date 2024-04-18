UH softball outscored 27-2 in three-game sweep vs. UCF

The Cougars softball team extended its losing streak to six after being outscored 27-2 in a three-game series against UCF over the weekend.

Game 1

Houston got off to a rocky start, picking up a 9-0 rule run loss in the series opener.

UCF’s pitching kept the Cougar’s offense quiet throughout the game, junior Turiya Coleman recorded one hit and Houston stole three bases, but never got on the board.

The Knights closed out the complete-game shutout in the sixth inning.

Game 2

Saturday’s match-up saw more of the same as UCF’s pitching kept the Cougars off-balance and unable to score in the five-frame loss.

Houston allowed nine points through the final two innings leaving the Knights to clinch its second rule-run victory of the series, 11-0.

Game 3

Houston’s offense showed signs of life in the finale, but the Cougars struggled to keep UCF contained and fell 7-2.

The Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but a quick response in the bottom of the first on a single by Junior Lair Beautae cut the deficit to one.

Coleman hit her third triple of the season in the fourth frame to tie up the game, but Houston was silenced soon after.

Florida reclaimed the lead on back-to-back home runs in the fifth frame and added three runs in the sixth to put the game away.

The Cougars dropped to 22-20 and 3-15 in the Big 12.

Looking forward, Houston will close its eight-game homestand on April 16 at Cougar Softball Stadium against Lamar.

