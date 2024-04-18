UH tennis ends season 2-19 after loss in Big 12 Championships

UH tennis lost 4-0 to three-seed Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championships Wednesday, ending its season 2-19 overall and a winless 0-13 in the Big 12 play.

14-seed Houston fell behind early in doubles play before sophomores Sonya Kovalenko and Sophie Schouten defeated 20th-ranked duo Dana Guzman and Roisin Gilheany to tie things up. However, senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and junior Elena Trencheva were unable to come back from a 5-1 deficit and OU took the doubles point.

In singles play, the Cougars failed to capture a single set as Schouten and sophomore Gabriela Cortes both fell 6-1, 6-2. Shortly after, Trencheva squandered a 4-3 second-set lead to give Oklahoma the match-clinching point and send UH home.

Houston’s first Big 12 ended with a loss, and the Cougar will look to win its first Big 12 match next season.

