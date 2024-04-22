Cougar baseball takes one out of three in weekend contests with Cincinnati

The Houston baseball team walked away with one victory after a three-game road series versus Cincinnati over the weekend.

Game One

A fourth-inning single by senior right fielder Cary Arbolida put the Cougars on top. Senior Justin Murray drove in senior outfielder Tre Jones and then stole home to put the Coogs on top.

Junior pitcher Cade Citelli got off to a great start, striking out five Bearcats over five while allowing only five base runners on two hits.

But Cincinnati refused to go away quietly, making noise in the following frames and eventually claiming the lead in a four-point seventh inning.

The Cougars went on to drop the series opener 6-4.

Game Two

The Cougars were off to a fiery start once again putting up the game’s first four runs. All Houston scoring came in the second inning, a Bearcat throwing error and a pair of singles by Jones and sophomore Coby DeJesus pocketed the lead. Cincinnati soon claimed the momentum, scoring in three consecutive innings to take a 5-4 victory.

Game Three

The finale saw a change of tempo the Bearcats picked up the first three runs of the game before Houston took over.

Arbolida hit a homer in the fourth inning to bring the Cougars within one before senior Jonathan French provided a spark off the bench in the sixth with a pinch-hit single to take the lead.

His entrance to the lineup was pivotal, with him hitting a solo home run in the eighth.

The Cougars added an exclamation mark in the ninth inning with a single to run away with the 8-5 win.

Their record moves to 20-20 on the year, 6-15 in the Big 12.

Houston will travel to College Station to take on No.1 Texas A&M on April 23.

