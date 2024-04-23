Houston track & field continues to find success in Mt. Sac Relays and Fred Duckett Twilight

The Houston track and field team competed in the Annual Mt. SAC relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California and the J. Fred Duckett Twilight Meet at Rice University in Houston between April 17-20.

Mt. SAC Relays Day 1

In the women’s javelin throw, freshman Paris Kimble finished 11th with a mark of 41.50 meters, which is now sixth all-time in school history and Kimble’s new personal best.

Day 2

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, senior Jamar Marshall Jr. placed first with a season-best time of 13.93.

In men’s shot put, freshman Cordell Nwokeji finished first with an 18.98m throw, which is now 5th all-time in UH’s history and No.17 in the nation.

In the Men’s triple jump, junior Kevin Snyder placed third with a mark of 15.21m.

Day 3

In the Men’s 110-meter hurdles Elite, senior De’Vion Wilson finished second with a time of 13.49, .01 seconds separate from first place.

Fred Duckett Twilight

In the women’s pole vault, freshman Laney Kucera won first with a height of 3.56 meters. Sophomore Aubrey Tupper tied for second with a height of 3.41

In the men’s long jump, freshman Christopher Johnson finished first with a distance of 7.18m, while freshman Collin Lusk came in second with a distance of 7.16

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, graduate student Syndi Townsend placed first with a time of 56.17, which is a season-best.

In the Men’s 100-meter dash, senior Davonte Burnett placed first with a time of 10.34, while sophomore Louie Hinchcliffe came in second in his debut at 10.40.

In the men’s 200-meter dash, senior Ireon Brown came in second with a time of 21.52.

In the women’s 1500-meters, grad student Kelly-Ann Beckford competed in her first 1500-meter race of the season and pulled out a first-place finish with a time of 4:26.20, which is now sixth all-time in Coog’s history.

In the men’s 5,000-meter, junior Branch Cox placed third with a personal best time 14:35.39.

Next up, the Coogs will be attending events over the week, the Penn Relays at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 25 to April 27 and the Texas Invitational in Austin on April 27.

[email protected]