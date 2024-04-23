UH softball shutout twice in series vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

UH softball struggled over the weekend against No. 2 OU and lost all three games to fall to 23-23 overall and 3-18 in Big 12 play.

Game 1

Houston lost the first game of the series on Friday 8-0 that was ended via the run rule.

The Sooners had a great start in the first inning, with a three-run homer to left field.

Oklahoma had an RBI groundout, fielder’s choice,and a steal of home that scored three more runs in the third and fourth combined, which extended the lead to 6-0. In the sixth inning, OU added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single.

Graduate Taylor Edwards took the loss with three earned runs given up in two innings.

Game 2

Houston lost on Saturday as well, this time in five innings, 10-2.

The Sooners had another hot start with four runs put up in the first. It was then followed up by a six-run third inning, which included multiple RBIs, but no home runs to show for the 10 runs put up.

The Cougars finally responded with their first runs of the game, a two-run homer from third baseman Jasmyn Rollin. Graduate righty Shelby Smith gave up six earned runs in two innings and took the loss.

Game 3

UH lost the final game of the series 5-0 on Sunday. In a lower-scoring affair, the Sooners put up two runs each in the first and second innings.

It was first an RBI triple to start it off then a fielding error by the Cougars scored two more runs in the second. There was no scoring until the fifth when OU had an RBI double.

Sophomore righty Tamya Walters gave up two earned runs in 0.1 innings and took the loss.

Smith then came in for consecutive days and pitched 5.2 innings of just one run ball.

Houston could only manage two runs of total offense through the three-game series vs No. 2 Oklahoma. The Cougars will look to bounce back vs Texas A&M on Tuesday at College Station.

