UH unable to keep up with No. 1 Aggies, lose 13-11

Houston Cougars baseball faced a top-ranked team for the first time since 2020 in a midweek road showdown against No. 1 Texas A&M. Despite a late game rally by the red and white, UH dropped the game 13-11.

The opening frame was all Houston as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead, plating the game’s first three runs on four hits. Senior Anthony Tulimero gave the Cougars the lead on an RBI single before senior Harold Coll pushed the advantage to 2-0 after a groundout and Tulimero scored after a double steal for the final run of the first inning.

The Aggies didn’t take long to respond, capitalizing on two wild pitches and a Cougar throwing error to put five on the board in the second and take the lead 5-3.

A&M added a home run in the third to extend the gap to 8-3, but Houston answered with a homer of its own by freshman Ace Reese. But the Cougars struggled to stop the bleeding as the Aggies scored in six straight innings.

Houston looked to make a comeback in the final frames, five runs came in the eighth off a couple of home runs. Freshman Anthony Avalos recorded his first career homer and Coll followed with a three-run home run to bring the Cougars within two, but they couldn’t get any closer.

With the 13-11 loss, Houston’s record drops to 20-21. Looking forward, UH will begin an eight-game homestand on April 26 with a series against UT Arlington.

