Houston tennis will pursue its first Big 12 win under new leadership

Houston’s Head Tennis Coach Helena Besovic will not return for the 24-25 season, UH Athletics announced Monday. Besovic, who has been with the Cougars since 2019, holds a 68-59 overall record.

Despite five straight winning seasons in the AAC, Houston did not fare well during its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars, who got swept in half their matches finished 2-19 overall and 0-13 in conference play.

After defeating Louisiana to start the season, the Cougars lost 13 straight matches until finally snagging a win against Prarie View A&M. UH scored a mere seven points in conference matchups, failing to get their first until March 10.

UH Athletics announced that a nationwide search will commence to find the Cougars’ next leader.

[email protected]