Art professor remembered for intensity, dedication

After losing one of their longest-serving professors last month, students and colleagues in UH’s School of Art continue to remember David Hickman.

Students remember Hickman, who taught at UH for over 40 years, for his undivided passion to color as an artist, patron and enthusiast.

“He loved the color purple. He loved color in general,” photography junior Gloria Cervantes said. “He was the most passionate teacher I have ever had, and I’m sorry to hear that future generations will never be able to experience the love and appreciation of art that Professor Hickman taught to his students, especially me.”

Hickman began teaching at UH in 1969. Since that time, his dedication to his students was evident.

In 1975, he helped lead the way in developing the Master of Fine Arts program for the University’s fine art students.

In addition to the impact he has made on the University, Hickman has supported countless local arts organizations and boards.

He served as president of the Houston Society of Illustrators. He also acted as an examiner for the International Baccalaureate Programs in Texas, and was elected to the Board of Directors of Artist Bookworks Houston.

Hickman also curated exhibitions and juried various shows.

“No matter what he did or how busy he was, he always made time for his students,” Cervantes said.

His love for painting has been exhibited in solo and group shows, and can be found in various collections, including Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts,

The Houston Art League and Houston Area Exhibition are among the many institutions that have awarded him for his work.

Hickman is survived not only by his family, but also by his works of art, and the passion that he inspired in his students, fellow faculty members and family.