Staff Editorial: Parking for games trumps education this semester

The parking situation on campus continues to get worse, and now, with the success of our football team, we have seen parking become unbearable for students who want to attend class on game day.

Our football team has soared to new heights in the last couple of years. We should not sacrifice education for this success. Closing parking for a game makes sense in the short term, but it puts an unnecessary burden on students who still have to come to class.

UH must consider students in the future when making these decisions. Right now, with the brutal losses that we have faced, there is a lot less fan enthusiasm and support — especially from the student section. Let’s not give them another reason not to go to games.

Students are circling lots like vultures, desperately trying to find the last parking spot on campus to attend class, submit homework or even take a test.

This feeling, or one quite similar to this, embodies numerous UH commuters as they arrive to campus. Frustration and resentment slowly overwhelm students as time ticks away and they are late to the occasion they try to attend.

It’s a familiar feeling that is about to get worse.

The upcoming football game against Louisville Cardinals may pack the stands, but it will also swarm the already-scarce parking lots on campus.

According to UH Parking Services, four and a half lots were closed to students overnight to make room for game-day parking.

Cars parked in lots 12A, 12B, 16B, 16E and half of 15C will be towed. Another 10 lots and two parking garages will shut down at 4 p.m.

This situation presents commuters with a difficult ultimatum: Either come to class during this crucial time right before finals (and struggle for hours to find parking) or stay home.

This should not be a choice for students. We are a week away from Thanksgiving Break and students are scrambling to keep up with classwork. Limited parking for students because of a game is nonsense.

Students struggle to find parking on campus every day. The problem is, however, exacerbated when 14 and a half lots and two parking garages are eliminated for commuters.

When the Cougars faced the University of Connecticut Huskies on Sept. 29, also a Thursday, we got a strong look into the parking problem that plagues this campus.

It seems that the University ranked the football game higher than classes. According to an email forwarded to The Cougar, the administration may have suggested that professors with afternoon classes to offer an alternative learning experience. Classes were canceled.

Although football provides a great deal of revenue and school spirit, it should not snuff out academics, which is the purpose of every university.