Coaches, players join forces for cancer awareness, fundraising

The Cougar men’s basketball team participated in the Suits and Sneakers awareness week and will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge in February.

Coaches vs. Cancer is an initiative to fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to help cure patients and continue furthering cancer research.

For the 3-Point Challenge, fans pledge to donate a dollar amount for every 3-pointer the Cougars make. For example, if a fan pledges $1 for every 3-pointer, and the Cougars make fifty 3-pointers, that fan pledges $50.

The event runs from Feb. 1 through March 5. Fans can pledge at pledgit.org/cvc-houston.

The Cougars are second in the American Athletic Conference in 3-pointers made with 69 total.

Suits and Sneakers awareness week prompts coaches to wear sneakers on the sidelines as a reminder how good nutrition and physical activity can reduce the risk of cancer. Head coach Kelvin Sampson and his coaching staff participated during the Temple game on Saturday at Hofheinz Pavilion.

Sampson and his assistant coaches also wore gold shoelaces in remembrance of Princess Lacey, an 8-year-old fan of Michigan State who passed away in 2014.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Since 1993, the collaboration has raised $100 million for the American Cancer Society.

[email protected]