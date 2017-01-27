Cougars aim to end Huskies’ streak

After dropping a heartbreaker to Memphis Wednesday night, the Cougars travel to Connecticut for their toughest test of the season Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars take on a Huskies team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country and ride a 94-game win streak, the longest in NCAA basketball history, including the past two national championships.

Last season the Huskies (19-0, 7-0) became the first team to win four consecutive NCAA women’s basketball championships and only two of their wins during the streak have been by less than 10 points.

The Cougars (8-12, 1-6) are led offensively by freshman guard Jasmyne Harris who is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Freeport native has picked up steam during conference play, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three.

In addition to Jasmyne Harris, freshman guard Angela Harris has had a strong start to her Cougar career with 9.4 points per game.

The Huskies rank first in the American Athletic Conference in most categories, both offensively and defensively.

They are led by 2016 ESPNw National Freshman of the Year Katie Lou Samuelson. The sophomore from Huntington Beach, California is currently first in the AAC and No. 11 in the NCAA with 21.8 points per game.

Not far behind is teammate Napheesa Collier. The sophomore forward is currently No. 27 in the NCAA and third in the AAC with 19.2 points per game.

The Huskies currently have a scoring margin of over 30 points per game, with their closest margin being by two over No. 12 Florida State.

The Cougars have been outscored by The Huskies 84.3–34.7 over their past three contests.

If the Cougars hope to get anything going against the Huskies, they will have to shoot lights-out. UConn has a distinct size advantage and Houston has trouble rebounding when not playing the best team in the nation.

[email protected]