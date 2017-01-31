Taste of the NFL brings food, football to campus

The Super Bowl event Party with a Purpose, a fundraiser that unites 32 chefs from NFL cities with athletes to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, will take place Feb. 4 in collaboration with the Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

The host, Taste of the NFL, will serve over 45,000 tastings for 2,500 guests, including athletes and notable supporters.

“University of Houston and the Taste of the NFL are united in our passion for public service,” said UH Chancellor Renu Khator in a news release.

Carl Lewis, UH alumnus and 10-time Olympic medalist, returns to his alma mater as the UH Honorary Host for the anticipated night. According to a press release, Lewis continues his commitment to public service.

The University hosted Party with a Purpose in 2004, the last time the Super Bowl was in Houston.

The night will feature more than just fine dining. For those in attendance, there will be live musical performances and exciting bidding on sports memorabilia, travel packages and various auction items. Food and football will be celebrated while raising money for a great cause.

“This event provides student leaders in the Hilton College with the opportunity to volunteer and take part on the night of the event, which is an exciting way to learn from everyone in attendance,” said hotel and restaurant management junior Adrian Hernandez.

Through the event’s partnership with the Hilton College, hotel and restaurant management students will have the opportunity to learn from guest chefs, such as George Pappas from Pappas Restaurants, who have been teaching lessons for culinary students on campus prior to the event.

“This partnership reflects UH’s steadfast commitment to be a community-serving institution. We look forward to involving students in once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Khator said.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are on sale now at http://tasteofthenfl.com/.

