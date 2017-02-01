Cougars come up short against Tulane

The Cougars came up short Tuesday night in their rematch against Tulane with a 57-49 loss in front of a home crowd at Hofheinz Pavilion. Houston continues their losing streak and falls to 8-14 overall and 1-8 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Cougars trailed early in the first quarter after a 9-4 run from Tulane. Senior center Jaqueline Blake proved to be the spark the offense needed. Blake scored 11 of the team’s 21 points in the first quarter and put the Cougars up 21-15.

Houston continued in rhythm behind eight points from freshman guard Jasmyne Harris. The Cougars strengthened their lead to nine points.

However, a late second quarter surge from the Green Wave cut the Cougars’ lead to 35-32.

After the break, Tulane began the second half firing on all cylinders with an 8-1 run. The Cougars never led afterward.

The Green Wave’s defense proved dominant in the second half, holding the Cougars to only 16 percent shooting from the field.

With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Tulane scored back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Green Wave the only double-digit lead in the game.

This put the game just out of reach for the Cougars who ultimately could not contend.

The Cougars head back on the road to North Carolina on Saturday to play the East Carolina Pirates. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

