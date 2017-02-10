Free tax preparation service to be offered on campus

On Feb. 22 and Feb. 28 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UH students, faculty and staff will be able to receive in-person tax preparation for free in the M.D. Anderson Library.

The Tax prep service will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide — the largest free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation program in the country, assisting nearly 2.7 million taxpayers annually, according to their website.

“I’ve noticed a lot of first-time students generally have a lot of questions,” said Gillian Bautista, the staff council representative of academic affairs. “That is why I wanted to help them, since they are out on their own for the first time without having to file with their parents. I feel it is also a good learning curve for them so they know how to prepare their taxes.”

Bautista, together with the Librarian Manager Susan Ryan and Associate Librarian Mike Thompson, are in the Tax Prep Committee that is organizing this event.

Participants who want help are required to bring their 1098 form, social security card, an identification card, proof of income they have earned and any other documents they consider important for their tax return.

“Since this is the first time they are coming to UH, they are using us as a pilot program,” Bautista said.

It is the first time Tax-Aide is coming to the University, and depending on the turnout, it will be a service offered again to the UH community and the surrounding neighborhoods, Bautista said.

“I think it is a good idea because most people do not know how to do their taxes,” said history senior Glenda Rivas. “They don’t teach that anymore in high school like they did back in the 80s.”

For any questions or more information regarding the event, email Bautista at: gmbautista@uh.edu

To reserve an appointment online, visit: tinyurl.com/uhlibrarytaxday

