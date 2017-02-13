Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Marketplace

This Valentine’s Day, take advantage of the Valentine’s Day Marketplace to find a special gift for those you love.

A variety of outside vendors and student organizations will sell goods at the Student Center Houston Room Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students can expect a wide array of shopping and gifting options. Featured products include baked goods, jewelry, food, clothing, beauty products and more. Students can even find unique items such as personalized bags and fragrances.

“We plan to give away our I Love My Student Center t-shirt which is always a favorite,” said Student Center graduate assistant Isaiah Ross.

There will also be a chance to win a $100 iPic Movie Theater gift card through a social media contest.

Students who wish to enter can create a post on Facebook or Twitter saying why they love the Student Center. Tag @UHStudentCenter and use the hash tag #MyStudentCenter to be included in the drawing.

This contest runs until Feb. 14.

[email protected]