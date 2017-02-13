side bar
logo
Monday, February 13, 2017

Campus

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Marketplace

By February 13, 2017

This Valentine’s Day, take advantage of the Valentine’s Day Marketplace to find a special gift for those you love.

A variety of outside vendors and student organizations will sell goods at the Student Center Houston Room Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students can expect a wide array of shopping and gifting options. Featured products include baked goods, jewelry, food, clothing, beauty products and more. Students can even find unique items such as personalized bags and fragrances.

“We plan to give away our I Love My Student Center t-shirt which is always a favorite,” said Student Center graduate assistant Isaiah Ross.

There will also be a chance to win a $100 iPic Movie Theater gift card through a social media contest.

Students who wish to enter can create a post on Facebook or Twitter saying why they love the Student Center. Tag @UHStudentCenter and use the hash tag #MyStudentCenter to be included in the drawing.

This contest runs until Feb. 14.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    The Super Bowl is coming to Houston: what do you think?

    • It doesn't affect me (43%, 86 Votes)
    • Attention on Houston is worth the all-day rush hours (29%, 58 Votes)
    • Wait, really? Since when? (16%, 32 Votes)
    • It WILL be the highlight of my semester (12%, 24 Votes)

    Total Voters: 200

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑