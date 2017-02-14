Record-breaking hurdler, thrower named AAC Athletes of the Week

Following their record-setting weekends, sophomore hurdler Amere Lattin and senior thrower Cameron Cornelius were the Co-Athletes of the Week in the American Athletic Conference. Both earned the distinction by setting season bests and placing in the top 3 for their respective events.

Lattin ran in his toughest meet all season at the Tyson Invitational in Fayettville, Arkansas. At the meet, Grant Holloway of Florida set the fastest time this season, 7.58s, to win the 60m hurdles. This competition resulted in Lattin setting both a new personal best and the No. 3 time in school history.

“It shows that I can compete with the best,” Lattin said. “That I can run with the top in the nation. That guy is predicted to win nationals, but if I keep training the way I’m training, I know I can win it myself.”

Lattin's time moved him from No. 14 to No. 7 in the NCAA, solidifying his place as the top hurdler in the American Conference as the Cougars prepare for the indoor conference.

Cornelius has thrown in four events this season and claimed victory each time. His 18.16m throw at the Howie Ryan Invitational was his top mark this season. The throw is currently No. 38 in the NCAA, leaving Cornelius with work to do if he hopes to qualify for nationals.

With the addition of Lattin and Cornelius, the Cougars now have six athletes who have been honored as athletes of the week.

With indoor conference coming up, Cornelius could claim his third indoor title in four years. He has already bested his championship throw from a year ago, 18.11m. He could end up being left behind, however, when others on his team travel to College Station for the Indoor National Championships.

