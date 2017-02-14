Four Cougars compete at the Texas State Invitational

On Monday and Tuesday, the Cougar women’s golf team teed off their spring season at the Texas State Invitational.

Seventeen universities traveled to New Braunfels to compete in the invitational hosted by Texas State University, with eight teams coming from Texas.

Houston sent four athletes, but since the teams require five participants each, the Cougars are competing individually. Of the individual performers at the invitational, Cougars placed in four of the five top spots at the conclusion of round two.

Sophomore Leonie Harm claimed the No. 1 spot at 4-over-par after tying with Ariana Macioce from Georgia Southern the previous day. Harm struggled early with back-to-back bogeys on holes 15 and 16 but put in two birdies at holes 17 and 18 to get back on track.

Megan Thothong is tied for No. 19 at 14-over-par, Courtney Tibiletti is tied for No. 23 at 15-over-par and Kelli Rollo is tied for No. 26 at 16-over-par, improving from No. 46 following round one.

Round two concluded Tuesday morning after being suspended the previous night due to darkness, and round three is scheduled to finish the same day.

After the Texas State Invitational, the Cougars will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana to compete in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Championship.

The competition will begin next Sunday, Feb. 19, and continue until Tuesday, Feb. 21.

[email protected]