side bar
logo
Thursday, February 23, 2017

News

‘House of Innovation’ candidate wins SGA debate exit poll

By February 22, 2017

House of Innovation’s Jordyn Chaffold more than doubled his closest competitor’s vote count. | Justin Cross/The Cougar

In an exit poll The Cougar organized for the 2017 Student Government Association Presidential Debate on Wednesday night, House of Innovation candidate Jordyn Chaffold won, receiving 47.7 percent of the vote.

Of the 44 total votes cast, Chaffold received 21 votes (47.7 percent), REDvolution’s Shawn Bhatia came in second with 10 votes (22.7 percent), Spirit Red’s Winni Zhang received nine votes (20.4 percent) and VoteforMeme’s Robert Comer received 4 votes (11 percent).

Everyone who entered the event was given an exit poll from The Cougar staff with instruction to either return it to a Cougar staff member or to put it on their chair at the conclusion of the event.

This poll may not be indicative of everyone at the event, as approximately 130 people attended.

For those who watched the debate from home, The Cougar started a Twitter poll that will run through Friday night.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    Which presidential ticket are you voting for in the Student Government Association election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑