‘House of Innovation’ candidate wins SGA debate exit poll

In an exit poll The Cougar organized for the 2017 Student Government Association Presidential Debate on Wednesday night, House of Innovation candidate Jordyn Chaffold won, receiving 47.7 percent of the vote.

Of the 44 total votes cast, Chaffold received 21 votes (47.7 percent), REDvolution’s Shawn Bhatia came in second with 10 votes (22.7 percent), Spirit Red’s Winni Zhang received nine votes (20.4 percent) and VoteforMeme’s Robert Comer received 4 votes (11 percent).

Everyone who entered the event was given an exit poll from The Cougar staff with instruction to either return it to a Cougar staff member or to put it on their chair at the conclusion of the event.

This poll may not be indicative of everyone at the event, as approximately 130 people attended.

For those who watched the debate from home, The Cougar started a Twitter poll that will run through Friday night.

