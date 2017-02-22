Bulls on parade trample the Cougars 79-50

The Cougars suffered a disappointing 79-50 defeat in a lackluster performance against South Florida Tuesday night at Hofheinz Pavilion.

Houston started off slow in the first quarter, allowing the Bulls an early lead with a 9-2 run. The Cougars found some momentum afterward and narrowed the lead to only four points. However, USF fired back with nine points to have their first double-digit lead of the night, finishing off the quarter with a score of 21-8.

The Cougars bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulls 19-18. It wasn’t enough to knock USF off the top, however. The Cougars ended the half with back-to-back three pointers with the score at 39-27 going into the break.

Houston had multiple missed opportunities in the second half, missing layups, free throws and a few turnovers. USF had 51 rebounds to the Cougars’ 34, and the Bulls had three fewer turnovers with 13.

Ultimately, the Cougars could not keep up with the electric Bulls, who scored 24 points in the third. Houston was down by 23 heading into the last quarter.

The Cougars’ defense showed up in the final ten minutes of the game and held USF to only 35.7 shooting percentage, scoring only 5 of 14. However, it was too late, and the Cougars couldn’t come back from insurmountable point difference.

Sophomore guard Serithia Hawkins matched a career high of 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night for her 10th career double-double.

Meanwhile, freshman guard Jasmyne Harris advanced to seventh on the all-time freshman scoring list with 298 in her career. She scored seven points in total.

Senior center Jacqueline Blake scored 16 points and improved to 7-straight games with double-digit points.

The Cougars will return to their home court to host the East Carolina Pirates in their final game at Hofheinz Pavilion on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

