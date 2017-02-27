side bar
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

News

BREAKING: SGA presidential candidate racial slur tweets resurface

By February 27, 2017

Student Government Association presidential candidate Winni Zhang came under fire on social media Monday as racially-charged tweets from her personal and campaigning account, @infinity_winni, resurfaced in the form of screenshots from her private account.

Political science alumnus Shea Smith tweeted “So let’s discuss this little tidbit from @infinity_winni, @UHSGA candidate, from the @UHSpiritRed_ party….” accompanied by screenshots of the tweets Zhang posted in 2013 and 2014. Smith declined to comment further.

Smith says the tweets were sent to him but declined to detail who exactly captured the screengrabs.

Zhang issued an apology on Twitter a few minutes later saying, “First and foremost: I am sorry. I understand the gravity of my words, and four years later I am still learning every day.”

Zhang said she does not plan to suspend her campaign.

The SGA electoral ballot opens midnight Monday on Get Involved.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • anon

    Y’all are real petty, I don’t know Winni but she was in high school this was FOUR YEARS AGO. We were all young and dumb but clearly you guys still are to make something out of nothing. Y’all trying too hard to make the election interesting, you should focus on the candidate’s ideas/platform not their drama. This is a bad representation of UH and it has Daily Cougar all over it – you trying to make us have national attention again?

    • anon

      This has nothing to do with the Daily Cougar. This has to do with the parties involved with this elections. They are the ones that have been causing controversy. Look at all the supporters of the REDvolution party. They have been trying to spread garbage and purposefully throw Spirit Red under the bus.

      • Anonymous 2

        You have proof of this?

  • Donald J Trump

    Such a nasty woman.

  • Matthew Yordán Wiltshire

    Despite my MAJOR disagreements with Winni, this is not how we should be campaigning.

    Let me be very clear: despite Winni trying to make my life VERY hard last summer, I completely despise the way she is being treated on Twitter for comments she made long ago. This is not how we elevate debate.

  • Kevin O’Brien

    Some people in different cultures use that word when joking around with friends. This does not look like she is directing this in a racially charged manner towards anyone. It looks like a high school girl who was joking with her friends. It is now inappropriate by our standards, but back then, it was common among those in her age group. I think that journalists covering this election should stick to the issues and cut with the smear campaign. She has my vote.

