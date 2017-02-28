Free Press Summer Fest 2017 lineup leaves more to be desired

Free Press Summer Fest has released the lineup for its two-day event that will take place in Eleanor Tinsley park from June 3-4.

The headline is a bit of a disappointment, due to the fact that Lorde has not released a full length album since 2013. There are also very few artists who are associated with Houston in the lineup. Free Press is already regarded by many who live outside of Houston as a second rate music festival, especially with the likes of Austin City Limits existing not too far away.

Instead of focusing on trying to compete with ACL, Free Press should instead focus on aspects that could set it apart from Austin’s festival, and draw from other demographics so that it doesn’t act in direct competition with its competitor.

The first way Free Press can be different from ACL is by promoting more local artists and genres.

Houston — along with most other population centers in the south — has been known as a self-sufficient music city since its inception. The Chopped and Screwed genre of hip hop was pioneered by DJ Screw and his Screwed Up Click.

Houston rap, even when not chopped and screwed, is still very unique from other subgenres of rap.

Paul Wall released an album in the second half of last year and Slim Thug dropped an album at the beginning of February. Perhaps neither of these artists are famous or relevant enough outside Houston to be their own headliners, but they should still get the opportunity to perform on the stage — not for their sake, but for the sake of FPSF staying true to the “H.”

Houston, along with the rest of the south, is known for having its own sort of music, unlike the east and west coast. The scope could also be broadened eastward to include other Dirty South trap artist groups such as Run the Jewels and Migos.

From the west, FPSF could draw from up-and-coming artists in Austin that may not be big enough to make it to ACL. FPSF actually made strides in this by lining up electronic duo Night Drive, who hail from Austin.

Free press is pursuing its own indie direction. But for the sake of Houstonians who want to show love to their own artists, FPSF needs to incorporate more Houston culture into the festival.

