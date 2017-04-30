Small fire extinguished on roof of Moody’s North Tower

A small fire broke out on the roof of the North Tower of the Moody Towers residence hall on Sunday afternoon.

Fire alarms went off at approximately 2:40 p.m. Six Houston Fire Department engines and multiple EMS vehicles arrived at the scene around 2:50 p.m.

“It was something electrical,” said Armanaz Julio, an engine operator for HFD. “We put it out.”

English literature sophomore Aaron Groom said he was in his room when the fire alarms started ringing.

“The alarms started going off all across the towers, which seemed weird,” Groom said. “Then we saw the fire trucks and were like, ‘Oh, this is serious.’”

The power remained on in the tower while firefighters extinguished the blaze. Students were given the all-clear to re-enter the building at 3:30 p.m.

Brian Hall and Avis London, the residential life coordinators for Moody Towers, were not available for comment.

