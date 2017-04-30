side bar
logo
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Campus

Small fire extinguished on roof of Moody’s North Tower

By , April 30, 2017

moody fire

Six Houston Fire Department engines were called to Moody Towers on Sunday afternoon to extinguish a small electric fire that broke out on the roof of the North Tower. | Greg Fails/The Cougar

A small fire broke out on the roof of the North Tower of the Moody Towers residence hall on Sunday afternoon.

Fire alarms went off at approximately 2:40 p.m. Six Houston Fire Department engines and multiple EMS vehicles arrived at the scene around 2:50 p.m.

“It was something electrical,” said Armanaz Julio, an engine operator for HFD. “We put it out.”

English literature sophomore Aaron Groom said he was in his room when the fire alarms started ringing.

“The alarms started going off all across the towers, which seemed weird,” Groom said. “Then we saw the fire trucks and were like, ‘Oh, this is serious.’”

The power remained on in the tower while firefighters extinguished the blaze. Students were given the all-clear to re-enter the building at 3:30 p.m.

Brian Hall and Avis London, the residential life coordinators for Moody Towers, were not available for comment.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    Does the construction along Spur 5, which will eventually impact the U.S. 59 north and south on-ramps from I-45, affect your commute to class?

    • Yes, my commute will be dramatically different and much longer (36%, 38 Votes)
    • My commute will be slightly impacted, but it's not too much of a nuisance (29%, 31 Votes)
    • I don't commute/ I never use I-45 or Spur 5 (23%, 24 Votes)
    • I commute but had no idea about the construction (12%, 13 Votes)

    Total Voters: 106

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑