Cougars can’t protect lead, fall in Huntsville

The baseball team’s struggles against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats continued Tuesday when the Cougars fell 3-2 to their Interstate 45 rivals marking the third loss to SHSU this season. Houston is now the loser of three consecutive games.

Blown leads have become a prevailing theme for the Cougars and Tuesday’s contest was no different.

Jumping out to an early 2-0 lead after the second inning following RBIs by Lael Lockhart Jr. and Connor Wong proved not to be enough. The Bearkats came storming back late with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to even the score at two and a third run in the seventh inning to take the lead.

When the dust settled, Cougar freshman right-handed pitcher Carter Henry’s efforts were not enough to overcome the Bearkats’ rally. Henry exited the game in the sixth inning with 5.2 innings pitched, a pair of runs allowed and seven strikeouts in what was just his third career start.

Wong continued his impressive junior season by going 2-for-3 with a run scored in addition to his second inning RBI.

Junior left-hander Seth Romero returned from suspension Tuesday when he entered the game in the sixth inning in relief of Henry.

In his first game back with the team, the junior tossed 2.1 innings while allowing four hits and striking out three. Romero was handed the loss when he surrendered the Bearkat go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Romero is now holds a 3-4 record on the season.

Tuesday’s loss moves the Cougars’ record to 28-16 with just 11 games left on the schedule.

The team will try to right the ship this weekend when they welcome the co-conference leading University of Connecticut Huskies to Daryl & Lori Schroeder Park for three games.

First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

[email protected]