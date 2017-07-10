side bar
Ed Oliver named to college football preseason watch list

By July 10, 2017

Ed Oliver looks to build on his freshman campaign this season beginning on Sept. 2 against UTSA. | File photo/The Cougar

University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been named to the Maxwell and Bednariks awards preseason watch list.

The announcement follows a stellar rookie season that saw Oliver start all 13 games as a true freshman. He recorded 66 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and five sacks in his All-American season with the Cougars.

The Maxwell trophy is awarded every year to the best player in college football. The Bednariks award is given to the nation’s best defensive player. Oliver is among only six players to make the prestigious preseason list.

Oliver is making the rounds in sports writers’ top ten lists as one of the best players in football. He came in at No. 4 nationally in sports illustrated list this summer.

After earning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year Oliver looks to build on his freshman campaign and make an impact on a team that has seen many changes, including the loss of its head coach who left for the University of Texas after promising players and fans that he would not use UH as a stepping stone.

Oliver and the rest of the Cougars begin next season on Sept. 2 against the University of Texas-San Antonio.

  • CougarGrad

    “…including the loss of its head coach who left for the University of
    Texas after promising players and fans that he would not use UH as a
    stepping stone”

    That has nothing to do with Oliver being named to a preseason watch list.

