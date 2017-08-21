Weeks of Welcome kicks off with exciting events

As the fall 2017 semester begins to ramp up, UH welcomes students new and old back to school with its customary Weeks of Welcome events.

Cougar First Impressions, sponsored by the UH Staff Council, starts off the week, offering water, campus maps and UH gear to students around campus. Cat’s Back, hosted at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, offers free food and a chance to connect to organizations all over campus.

Monday & Tuesday

Cougar First Impressions

8 a.m. at locations across campus

The UH Staff Council will be giving out campus maps, bottled water, directions to class and free UH gear to students from white tents all around campus for the first two days of the semester.

Thursday

Cat’s Back

4 to 7 p.m. at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Students will have a chance to be connected to organizations such as Greek Life, CoogTV, CoogRadio, The Cougar, SGA, Homecoming, Frontier Fiesta, sports clubs and registered student organizations. There will also be free food and t-shirts, activities and chances to win prizes.

Glow Party

8 to 10 p.m. at Lynn Eusan Park

Right after Cat’s Back, the Glow Party will be hosted in Lynn Eusan Park, outside Cougar Village I. Offering face paint, glow sticks and other glowing paraphernalia, the party will have live DJs playing onstage.

Friday

Cage Rage

6 p.m. at TDECU Stadium

Students and Cougar fans will be welcomed to kick off the UH Athletic year at Cage Rage in TDECU Stadium. The 2017 UH football team and head coach Major Applewhite will be in attendance, along with other university athletes and special guests. The Spirit of Houston will showcase game day traditions for new students.

Saturday

WOW Day of Service

8:30 a.m. in the Student Center Ballroom

Students, faculty, staff and members of the UH community at large will come together for a day of service with campus and community partners. The day will be dedicated to addressing social issues in Houston. T-shirts, lunch and transportation will be provided for all volunteers.

