BREAKING: UH closed through Monday

University of Houston campuses, including UH Katy and UH Sugar Land, will be closed through Monday, according to an alert sent by the University’s Office of Emergency Management.

UH will remain closed on Monday. More rain to come. Stay safe! — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 26, 2017

The last day to add classes has also been extended to Tuesday.

All classes and activities since 1 p.m. Friday have been canceled or postponed.

The University may close or adjust operations further, depending on conditions, according to the alert.

Nearby Texas Southern University posted on its Facebook page early Saturday reporting that it would make a decision regarding class cancellations for Monday by 3 p.m. Sunday.

“As expected Hurricane Harvey made Landfall last night bringing strong winds and heavy rains,” the post said. “There are no signs of any damages near the campus or in the 3rd Ward community. All roads are clear at this time.”

