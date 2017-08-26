side bar
logo
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Campus

BREAKING: UH closed through Monday

By August 26, 2017

University of Houston campuses, including UH Katy and UH Sugar Land, will be closed through Monday, according to an alert sent by the University’s Office of Emergency Management.

The last day to add classes has also been extended to Tuesday.

All classes and activities since 1 p.m. Friday have been canceled or postponed.

The University may close or adjust operations further, depending on conditions, according to the alert.

Nearby Texas Southern University posted on its Facebook page early Saturday reporting that it would make a decision regarding class cancellations for Monday by 3 p.m. Sunday.

“As expected Hurricane Harvey made Landfall last night bringing strong winds and heavy rains,” the post said. “There are no signs of any damages near the campus or in the 3rd Ward community. All roads are clear at this time.”

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    Do you plan to evacuate for Hurricane Harvey?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑