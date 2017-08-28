BREAKING: UH closed through Labor Day

UH will remain closed through next Monday, which is Labor Day, according to an alert sent to all students on Monday afternoon.

Several buildings on campus, including the now-evacuated residence hall Bayou Oaks, are flooded on the basement or ground floors. Most major highways in Houston are impassable and flooded with several feet of water.

“During this time, only the UH Rideout Team personnel will be permitted on campus,” the alert said. “We are continuously assessing facilities and our ability to resume operations.”

The Cougar will continue to post updates to the University’s operations and flooding conditions as those updates become available.

[email protected]