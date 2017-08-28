side bar
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

BREAKING: UH closed through Labor Day

By August 28, 2017

UH will remain closed through next Monday, which is Labor Day, according to an alert sent to all students on Monday afternoon.

Several buildings on campus, including the now-evacuated residence hall Bayou Oaks, are flooded on the basement or ground floors. Most major highways in Houston are impassable and flooded with several feet of water.

“During this time, only the UH Rideout Team personnel will be permitted on campus,” the alert said. “We are continuously assessing facilities and our ability to resume operations.”

The Cougar will continue to post updates to the University’s operations and flooding conditions as those updates become available.

  • In case anyone is wondering, like I was, what on earth “Ride-Out Team Member” or “Rideout Team Personnel” refers to, here’s what the university has to say about it:

    “Ride-Out Team Member: Individuals identified by the Ride-Out Team Supervisor(s) as Ride-Out Team members. The Ride-Out Team member will stay on campus in their department’s designated location and ride out the incident/storm. Only Ride-Out Team members will be allowed on campus during the incident. The Ride-Out Team member must be prepared to stay on campus for up to 72-hours. Ride-Out Team rosters shall include the number of UH personnel required to maintain the continuity of operations for essential functions during an emergency incident.”

