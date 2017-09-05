Five events for your calendar this week

As students head back after campus was closed for Hurricane Harvey, these events — including back to back ice cream parties and the LGTBQ Cougar Ally Training — will help the community get back into the swing of the semester.

Wednesday: LGBTQ Cougar Ally Training

Student Center North Synergy Room 212

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The UH LGBTQ Resource Center is hosting the Cougar Ally Training to assist faculty, staff and students in increasing their awareness of issues that the LGBTQ community faces. The event is free, and those interested can register here.

Thursday: Coffee With A Cop

Student Center Satellite Lobby

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

UHPD officers will be in the Student Center Satellite to drink coffee and discuss community issues with students.

Thursday: LGTBQ Ice Cream Social

Student Center South Downtown Room 261

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The LGBTQ Resource Center is hosting an ice cream social to allow students to meet Staff, student organization leaders and other Coogs.

Thursday: Get the Scoop

Student Center South Room B12

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion is hosting Get the Scoop, an annual event that offers ice cream, giveaways, music, games and music. CDI will inform attendees about upcoming events, programs and resources offered throughout the semester.

Saturday: PHD Comics Lecture: We Have No Idea

Science and Engineering Classroom Building Room 100

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PHD Comics creator Jorge Cham and particle physicist Daniel Whiteson will give a talk inspired by their new book entitled, “We Have No Idea,” in which they will combine live drawing, humor, science and will discuss the big mysteries of the universe. Those interested can RSVP here.

