Soccer drops second straight at Rice

In the first University of Houston athletic event after the devastating events of Hurricane Harvey, the Cougars traveled to Rice University to face the 1-1-1 Owls.

The Cougars came into the game with a 2-1 record, hoping to parlay a win into a successful season restart. Though the Cougars opened the scoring first in the 19th minute, the Owls managed a come back and won the game by a decisive 4-1 score line.

“It’s definitely difficult. We’re rusty, and I knew we were going to be rusty,” head coach Diego Bocanegra said on how the Cougars prepared for the game after the events of the week. “We had three days to prepare, whereas Rice had their normal schedule. That’s not the reason we lost, but it definitely didn’t help our preparation.”

Senior midfielder Hannah Dauzat scored the Cougars’ only goal after running to the left side of the net and smashing a pass from sophomore forward Madison Soileau into the right side of the net. This is her second goal of the season.

“Whether you get a goal or not, you care about the final score,” Dauzat said on her goal. “It was good that we were able to connect with each other and get it in, but not good enough.”

In-game struggles

The Cougars struggled defensively throughout the game, but were able to go on the counter-attack often in the first half. In the second half though, the Owls found their stride and kept breaking through the Cougars backline.

The Cougars may have given up more goals if it were not for the efforts of junior goalkeeper Rachel Estopare. She tied her career high career 11 saves in the game. Rice had a total of 26 shots in the game; the Cougars only mustered 7.

The Cougars fall to 2-2 on the season after their loss, with all their losses coming in road games.

They will hope for a win at home to regain momentum this Friday at 8 PM. The game is a non-conference game against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (4-1-0).

All proceeds from the Rice game will go to the United Way Harvey Relief fund.

