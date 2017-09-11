Week’s events include visit by Texas Supreme Court

This week at UH, students can pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks on Monday, discuss the importance of diversity on campus on Wednesday and watch Moores School of Music faculty perform a tribute to a great American composer on Friday.

Monday: 9/11 Memorial

Student Center South

8 – 11 a.m.

Pay your respects to the victims of the 9/11 attacks at the Student Center South. A photo exhibition will open in the hallway next to the Student Center Theater, followed by a ceremony at the southeast entrance at 9 a.m. and a reception at 10 a.m.

Monday – Thursday: Professional Development Week

University Career Services Room 156

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UCS is holding a week of events focused on preparing students for career events and opportunities. It’s free and all students are welcome and can RSVP via Cougar Pathway.

Wednesday: Diversity 101 Workshop

Student Center South, Bayou City Room

4 – 5 p.m.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a diversity workshop aimed at discussing the meaning of diversity. The event is free, and interested students can register here.

Friday: Supreme Court of Texas Oral Arguments

UH Law Center, Krost Hall

8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Texas is convening at the UH Law Center to hear oral arguments for two civil cases. Register for the event and see the justices inspire a new generation of law professionals.

Friday: Director’s Faculty Artist Series: Samuel Barber Tribute

Moores Opera House

7:30 – 9 p.m.

The Moores School of Music is commemorating the music of American composer Samuel Barber, with pre-concert remarks given by professor of music history Howard Pollack. Thirteen faculty members will perform the composer’s works, including “Dover Beach,” “Piano Sonata” and “Summer Music.”

Tickets are $7 for students.

